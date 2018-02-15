It seems as though singer/songwriter, Ella Mai, has been hard at work since signing to DJ Mustard’s 10 Summers imprint. In 2017, the UK-based artist opened for Kehlani’s “Sweet Sexy Savage” tour before ending the year with a sold-out tour of her own. Now, on the two-year anniversary of her EP, Time, Ella Mai releases a socially charged video for her latest single, “Naked.”

For this visual, director, Keoni Marcelo, chose to depict Ella in a way that mirrors the message of her single. With lyrics like, “Somebody who loves me naked / someone who never asks for love / but knows how to take it / are you that somebody,” Ella Mai uses “Naked” to detail how subjective beauty can be. And with the imagery of the video is paired with this themes, it is evident that the half-Jamaican, half-Irish songstress believes the boundaries of beauty standards is a universal struggle.

This fresh take on a common muse proves Ella’s prowess and breakthrough potential. Watch her video up top.