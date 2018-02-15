Elle Varner Returns With Fiery “Casanova” Single

Elle Varner celebrated a recent birthday with a new ballad for her music hungry fans. After leaving the last “Casanova” who tried it, the singer found strength again and let her fluid vocals lead the Nascent & Epikh Pro-produced track into a powerful proclamation of her single status.

The singer’s latest track comes after a brief hiatus from music, and is the start of new releases she has planned for 2018. With her musical juices flowing, Elle is ready debut more new songs very soon.

“I think my style is… I’m just unique in an avant-garde kind of way,” Elle told LiquidAE in a recent interview. “With my songs and the way I dress I like to stand out. Even when I don’t try to stand out I tend to. I learned that at a young age, and I embraced it. I just added a little flair to it.”

Listen to “Casanova” below.