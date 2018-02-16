Today’s R&B groups owe a lot to En Vogue for helping shape the landscape of pop music.

In the early ’90s, the illustrious vocal ensemble helped change the look, sound and feel of R&B music on television and radio. Hailing from Oakland, En Vogue delivered unapologetic anthems and ballads that captured the true essence of young, fly and fabulous Black women everywhere.

Today (Feb 16,) the legendary group debuts the cover to their first album in fifteen years, Electric Cafe. Slated for release on March 30, the project is lead by their single “Rocket,” which was written by Ne-Yo.

Electric Cafe is available for pre-order on iTunes now.