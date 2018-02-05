A Georgia woman has been found guilty of killing her 2-year-old mentally disabled son and using his identity to open credit card accounts. On Monday (Feb. 5), a jury returned a guilty verdict against 42-year-old Erica White for the toddler’s 2014 death.

Prosecutors say White fatally poisoned Tyrael McFall with codeine found in Tylenol No. 3, in an attempt to “desperately” collect a $50,000 life insurance policy.

Breaking: Cobb County jury finds Erica White GUILTY on 16 counts of murder & financial fraud. Prosecutors say she poisoned her disabled toddler for profit. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/yTTNHgRNi2 — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) February 5, 2018

Tyrael had already experienced abuse leading up to his death. At just eight weeks old, he was left brain damaged from being shaken and beaten by his father, Joseph McFall, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for abusing him.

After the boy died, White was indicted on a horde of charges including felony murder, malice murder, aggravated battery, triple counts of identity fraud, several counts of financial transaction card fraud, second-degree forgery, and two counts of making a false statement.

White allegedly opened five credit cards in Tyrael’s name, which she reportedly used to buy electronics. Bank accounts were also set-up using the boy’s social security number.

White’s attorney argued that she was a loving mother whose boyfriend, Michael Schullerman, motivated her to steal her dead son’s identity. Schullerman pleaded guilty to a dozen fraud charges.

White has yet to be sentenced, but began crying after the verdict was announced.

