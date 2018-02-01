Eryn Allen Kane and Thirdstory have each gotten co-signs from Chance the Rapper, but their collaboration on “Still in Love” promises a long-term staying power that is all their own. Billboard had the exclusive first look at the one-take video collaboration.

The visuals for the acoustic cut of the song are a soulful, simple performance with a piano giving room for an opening verse from Kane, allowing her to absolutely magnify her insanely wide range and chillingly intense R&B-infused vocals. The song continues with verses from each corresponding member of Thirdstory following up Kane’s opening with ease.

Thirdstory — a group that gained fame largely through their YouTube channel — said the songstress was an easy choice on the added vocals. “When we met up with Eryn for the first time, we happened to have this song lying around that we didn’t know what to do with,” Thirdstory said in a statement. “Within the first few seconds of hearing her sing the first verse, we knew she was a perfect fit.”

They originally performed a version of the song on Facebook Live, gaining 2.2 million plays in its first week online.

As for how the two singing powerhouses came together, it was actually before their separate Chance connections. Kane collabed with the Chance the Rapper on “Finish Line,” from the artist’s 2016 album Coloring Book, while Thirdstory opened for him on the tour for that album. It was actually a video of Kane singing with the trio that led Chance’s musical director Peter Cottontail to invite them on tour with the rapper.

As for what’s to come, Thirdstory’s debut album Cold Heart is due March 9, and Kane is backing up a pair of EPs released in 2016.

This article was originally published on Billboard.