Eskeerdo Rides “Solo” In His New Single

For the past year, Eskeerdo has been counting his blessings and royalty checks after penning Niall Horan’s hit “Slow Hands.” The 2x Grammy Award-winner knows that money changes everything, but there’s no use trying to find love amongst the plentiful and bodacious fish in the sea who may try to bring him down. After dropping a handful of street bangers in 2017, Eskeerdo takes a more somber approach to love in his new single “Solo.”

Instead of being bitta and wasting his energy on finding the love of his life, the rapper/songerwriter chooses to fly “Solo.” In his new single produced by Nelly Kyle aka The Agency, Eskeerdo embraces his melodic vocals as he croons over the quasi-ominous instrumental. At the moment, there’s no confirmation about where this loosie will end up, but it’s clear the Cuban-American lyricist is cooking up something dope to follow-up his 2016 Cuban Jesus.

There’s no chance that Eskeerdo will tone down his wild weekend behavior in order to focus on an endless mission to find “the one.” Based on his latest banger and his jam-packed schedule in Los Angeles for All-Star Weekend, it seems like Eskeerdo is perfectly fine by himself.

Listen to Eskeerdo’s new single “Solo” below.