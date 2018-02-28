VIBE and Caribbean Social hosted the inaugural Sound and Style Honors awards night brunch honoring current leaders in music and fashion.

Music and fashion industry elite converged upon new upscale restaurant Caribbean Social in Brooklyn to attend the exclusive affair honoring InStyle’s beauty Editor-at-Large, Kahlana Barfield-Brown, Spotify Global Head of Music Programming Tuma Basa, celebrity hair stylist Tish Celestine, award-winning UK rap star Stefflon Don, celebrity wardrobe stylist, Rachel Johnson, Hot 97 Music Director and radio personality TT Torrez. All were recognized by VIBE editor-in-chief and host for the evening, Datwon Thomas alongside Style & Sound co-producer, Bonsu Thompson.

Guests dined, sipped custom cocktails provided by Martell and danced the night away to DJ’s Olivia Dope and DJ Goldfinger on the turntables.

Additional attendees included Yandy Smith-Harris, Roc Nation artist, Young Paris Roc Nation artist, Wendy Williams Show celebrity stylist Memsor Kamarake, Wendy Williams Show celebrity makeup artist, Merrell Hollis, Spotify’s Brittany Lewis, Spotify Vice President of Talent, Whitney Gayle-Benta, beauty executive and model Africa Miranda, model Yves Pierre Liris Crosse, Carline Balan, Revolt TV’s Shaheem Reid, Rae Holliday of iOne Digital, celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen, Karleen Roy of Vanity Group, MTV’s Ezinne Kwubiri and many others.

