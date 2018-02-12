Five Things We Found Out About Memphis Rapper, BlocBoy JB

Memphis rapper, BlocBoy JB and OVO’s head honcho, Drake, released their spirited collaboration, “Look Alive,” last week (Feb. 8). It may seem like the 21-year-old rapper appeared out of nowhere and suddenly has a promising rap career in his future. But the Grape Street Crip/rapper has been below the surface, working hard, and paying his dues for a while now.

BlocBoy began uploading music on his SoundCloud page back in 2012. Since then, he’s released a handful of mixtapes such as Grape Juice, Loco, The Purple M&M, and three installments of his Who Am I series. While there’s still not too much known about the rookie rapper, VIBE.com managed to compile a brief list of interesting #Factz about the the rising hip-hop star.

1: “No Chorus Pt. 6″

After releasing a series of “No Chorus” records, Bloc finally hit with “No Chorus Pt. 6,” which went viral on Youtube. Today, “No Chorus Pt. 6″ nearly two million views and counting.

2: Wind It Up Dance or “Shoot” Dance

Following the success of “No Chorus Pt.6,” Bloc released the video to his street record, “Shoot,” where he’s seen doing his famous “Shoot” dance, which has become a popular dance in Memphis, and now worldwide thanks to the “Look Alive” video. Blocboy was even seen doing the “Shoot” dance inside Yo Gotti’s mansion. There’s even a footage of Drake attempting the dance while partying with Blocboy at a club.

Drake doing BlocBoyJB’s shoot dance last night pic.twitter.com/fQTqrJwAzG — Hitbox Digital (@Hitboxdigital) January 19, 2018

3: Life in Memphis

Born in South Memphis, but raised in North Memphis, Blocboy made his name in the streets as a stickup kid and for putting in work as a member of the Grape Street Crips. But now that his music is making waves, retire his street uniform to focus on music.

4: Rap Name

BlocBoy is no stranger to the traps of the underworld. Known as Fatboy on the corners of Memphis, Bloc gave himself the name, BlocBoy, because he was always on the block. JB is the name of this father, who has been in prison for a decade.

“JB is my dad’s name. My dad has been locked up for ten years. When he get out, he’s going to be proud of me,” Bloc said during an interview Famous Animal.

5: Upcoming Projects

It’s rumored that BlocBoy has another mixtape in the works titled, Simi, named after a friend who was murdered in 2016.

