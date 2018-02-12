Fabolous and Jadakiss are back to show us a more classy side of their joint album Friday On Elm Street. In their new video for “Theme Music,” the duo suits up for a fancy yet retro dinner party at the roller rink. Both seasoned rappers kick things off by strolling up to the lobby with their big homie Swizz Beatz.

Once they pop a bottle or two, the party moves from the bar to the roller rink. The Gerard Victor directed clip makes it obvious that Swizzy can never pass up an opportunity to put on his skates and show off his killer moves on wheels whether its in the rink or even in his own home.

Over the past few months, Fabolous and Jadakiss have shown us that are numerous levels to their joint album. At the top of 2018, their “F vs J Intro” video had uneasy fans shook as both New York rappers transformed into Hollywood’s scariest serial killers. Then Fab and Jada hit us with a touching storyline for their song “Soul Food.”

Watch the LOX rapper and the Brooklyn native flash off the more sophisticated side of their collaborative LP in the video for “Theme Music” below.