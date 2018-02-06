In a hypersensitive world, comedian Faizon Love continues to hold nothing back. Love appeared on Power 105’s The Breakfast Club to defend his point that Charlie Murphy’s writing was the only reason the Dave Chappelle’s Show was funny.

In a Friday appearance (Feb. 2) on Sway In The Morning, the Friday actor said Chappelle didn’t deserve the money Netflix paid him and Kevin Hart is a funnier comedian, BET reports.

Charlamagne Tha God didn’t hesitate to ask Love to elaborate on his comments made on Sway In The Morning about Chappelle.

“White people built Dave. For a fact, he’s never made n***as laugh,” Love told The Breakfast Club. “The first season [of Dave Chappelle’s Show] was wack. It wasn’t until the second season once Charlie Murphy started writing. That’s when you started seeing the Rick James and all the other fly stuff.”

Check out the clip below.

You will be hard pressed to find someone who hasn’t LOL’d at a Dave Chappelle joke. With that said, is Faizon Love incorrect in his statement, or is there just a robust amount of hate in his blood? Sound off in the comments below.