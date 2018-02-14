Tragedy has struck Fantasia Barrino’s family. The American Idol winner took to Instagram Tuesday (Feb. 13) after she learned her oldest nephew Tyquan was shot and killed in her hometown of North Carolina.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BfJ8OZIBwKA/?taken-by=tasiasword

“Ty, Auntie is so sorry baby, ” the 33-year-old Grammy award winning singer captioned. “RIP to my oldest nephew. Please pray for his mother and my brother @riccobarrino and his stepdad.”

According to TMZ, Ty suffered multiple gunshot wounds following an argument that spilled over onto the streets in Greensboro. Paramedics called to the residential complex where the shooting occurred tried life saving techniques. Tyquan was then reportedly airlifted to Moses Cone Hospital where he later died.

A 21-year-old man has been taken into police custody and charged with first-degree murder.

Barrino’s brother Ricco spoke with TMZ and said he’s “devastated” by his son’s death because he didn’t see him the morning he died as he originally planned.

The news of Barrino’s nephew isn’t the only rough news for the family. Fantasia’s older brother Xavier has been in the hospital for a few months recovering from a motorcycle accident.