Hip-hop continues its effort to bring more aid to the people of Puerto Rico. Shortly after Hurricane Maria devastated the U.S. commonwealth, Fat Joe teamed up with TIDAL and recruited his famous friends like DJ Khaled, Cardi B and more to pitch in funds for emergency supplies, food, and water to send to the island. Nearly five months later, 40 percent of Puerto Rican citizens still don’t have access to power and still need assistance. However, Joey Crack has another plan to help those in need.

On Saturday (Feb. 10), Fat Joe and other artists plan to lend a helping hand in order to secure more funds once again. Instead of a viral fundraiser, Fat Joe has teamed up with So Bro Productions for their “Tampa For Puerto Rico” music festival and car show. Hosted by Tonio Skits, the event will feature performances from a unique group of artists like the Plata o Plomo rapper, Dave East, Royce Da 5’9, Young Money’s Stephanie Acevedo, J.U.S.T.I.C.E League’s Cris Streetz, Roberto Blades, and plenty more.

“Tampa For Puerto Rico” will also feature a car show featuring over 400 custom car, truck, and bikes from all over Florida and the Southeast. There will also be a $300 hip-hop dance off and a $1,000 bikini contest. All proceeds will both Fat Joe and Daddy Yankee’s Foundations, which will continue to help get supplies to people in need in Puerto Rico.

If you’re in the Tampa area, find out more information and cop your tickets here.