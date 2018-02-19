Fergie Apologizes For Butchering The National Anthem At All-Star Game
By now, you must have heard about Fergie’s ill-received take on the national anthem during the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. The “M.I.L.F. $” musician performed a jazz-inspired spin on “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which was met with confusion, negativity, and a helluva lotta laughs from every corner of the Internet.
The former frontwoman of The Black Eyed Peas and current host of The Four issued a statement to TMZ regarding the performance.
“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” she said. “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”
Basketball players such as LeBron James, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were caught by cameras chuckling during the 42-year-old’s performance. Elsewhere, Chris Rock, Jimmy Kimmel and Chance The Rapper’s unfavorable reactions were also seen on film.
“Players and celebs seemed surprised by her rendition of the anthem,” a game attendee told PEOPLE. “After the performance she didn’t seem fazed.”
The game also featured a halftime performance by N.E.R.D., who performed a medley of hits including “Lemon” and “1000.” Atlanta-based trio Migos made an appearance during the performance to rap along to their Pharrell-produced hit “Stir Fry.”
Check out some reactions from players and celebrities during Fergie’s performance. If you haven’t seen her rendition by now, watch that below as well.
