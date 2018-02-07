Reboot talk is running rampant as shows of the 90s and early 2000s are seemingly making a resurgence. First, Jackée Harris confirms a Sister, Sister reboot and then Tisha Campbell slyly suggests Martin is making a comeback.

All this chatter seems to have Flex Alexander asking if fans also want to see him and Kyla Pratt make a One on One reboot.

The show, which followed the life of Flex Washington (played by Alexander) who has to change from being the ultimate bachelor to a responsible dad after his teenage daughter (played by Pratt) moves in with him after her mom accepts a job in Nova Scotia, premiered in 2001 and lasted five seasons on the air.

Alexander posted a video to his Instagram on Saturday (Feb. 3), admittingly saying that all of the reboot talks has him in his feelings and wants to see if fans would actually watch a reboot. Many fans took to the comments to show their support for the reboot and tagged Netflix in hopes for a potential partnership.

Kyla Pratt, who played Alexander’s television daughter on the show, has yet to respond publicly to the suggestion; however, on the video he posted to his Instagram he mentions that Pratt seems open to the idea.

Watch the video below.