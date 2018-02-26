Over the past few months, several women have come forward and leveled sexual assault allegations against Russell Simmons, forcing the All Def Digital CEO to go under the radar. While Simmons and his legal team prepare their defense, the Internet has taken sides.

In the midst of Simmons’ self-imposed exile, former Def Jam artist and friend Foxy Brown took to Instagram Sunday (Feb. 25) to show her support for a man she credits for saving her life as a teen.

“[Simmons] was nothing more than the respectful, respected, gentleman and GODFATHER OF HIP-HOP we’ve all adored,” Brown caption. “In staunch support, Praying for you Russ! Let’s send our love. Love, Fox”

Since the initial accusation, nearly half a dozen women have come forward to accuse Simmons of sexual misconduct or harassment. Simmons is currently under investigation by the Sexual Victim Unit and faces a $5 million lawsuit by Jennifer Jarosik who accused him of rape in 2016.

Upon learning of Brown’s outward pledge, Simmons thanked her for her bravery to publicly stand by him.

“Some men and women are critical of anyone who takes the side of the accused, so I know how much courage it took to speak. Thank you for support,” Simmons captioned. “I want you to know from me that in one billion years I would never force myself on anyone. Ever.”