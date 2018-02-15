A Frank Ocean drop is like a rare galactic occurrence, and it leaves fans awestruck just the same. “In the late nite” of Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), Ocean released a cover of the famed “Moon River,” and it’s everything we didn’t know we needed.

Originally sung by Audrey Hepburn in the iconic film Breakfast At Tiffany’s, Ocean trades the melodic acoustics for electric riffs with layered vocals, creating a dreamy record. The song starts off mellow and picks up intensity in the middle, carrying off into forest-like sounds toward the end.

The lyrics are digested a little different this time around since Ocean’s voice carries a certainty, unlike the original version. “Moon river, wider than a mile; I’m crossing you in style some day; Oh, dream maker, you heart breaker; Wherever you’re goin’, I’m goin’ your way,” he sings.

“Moon River” was penned by Johnny Mercer and composed by Henri Mancini. What makes the record so magical was that it was purely made for Hepburn, who didn’t have a singing background. The song went on to win an Academy Award for Best Original Song and took home two Grammys in 1962; Record of the Year and Song of the Year. It’s also ranked No. 4 on the American Film Institute’s list of top film songs.

Although it’s his first release of 2018, it’s not clear what he has planned this year. He could very well dip back into his creative cave, not to return until all the stars align. The last time we heard from the vocalist was last August when he dropped the single “Provider” during his Beats 1 radio show Blonded Radio.

We’ll wait patiently for his next drop, but for now, enjoy both versions of “Moon River” above.

