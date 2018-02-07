Freeway has already proven himself worthy of being the ‘Fresh Prince’ of Philly with no Bel-Air. Since blazing the game (once again) with his Free Will album in 2016, the Philadelphia wordsmith has been doing the most to control his battle with chronic kidney disease while making strides with the National Kidney Foundation. Now that he’s working under Roc Nation’s supervision, the State Property rapper is back to work impressing the game with his new song “Devils & Angels.”

Produced by Pop Traxx, Freeway drops bars about everything that led up to his daily struggles with end-stage renal failure from his bad habits to his unhealthy diet. He also details the nooks and crannies of his block in Philly, comments on his contributions to the community, and references his unique work during the 2016 Presidential campaign.

Along with the new single, Freeway dropped the accompanying video, which was directed by Jimmy Giambrone. In the visual, we follow Free all around his hometown as he walks down his familiar streets and posts up in front of the city’s most eye-caching murals. There’s no confirmation as to where this loosie might end up. Hopefully, it’s a sign that a brand new project from the “What We Do” rapper is dropping sooner than later.

Watch Freeway’s “Devils & Angels” video below.

READ: Kool G Rap Returns With M.O.P’s Fame & Freeway On “Wise Guys”