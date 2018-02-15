French Montana has reportedly partnered with MTV and nonprofit organization, Get Schooled, to launch a new campaign that is aimed to help immigrants. The “We Are The Dream” campaign will reportedly provide resources to undocumented immigrants in the U.S., in order to help them achieve higher education.

French originally migrated from Morocco to the United States when he was 13 years old. Now, he wants kids like him to have the same opportunities he had as a teen. “I am one of tens of thousands of first and second generation immigrants that are having a significant positive impact on the United States,” the rapper told Rolling Stone. “I am excited to lead others in this fight to ensure Dreamers connect with support they need to get to college and make their American Dream come true.”

The “Unforgettable” rapper will reportedly manage the campaign’s social media accounts. And as his first duty, he will reportedly be encouraging people to share selfies on their Instagram and Twitter accounts, with the tag @GetSchooled and the hashtag, #WeAreTheDream. Get Schooled will also be hosting a Twitter discussion with experts in the higher education and immigrations realms on Feb. 20.

The Department of Education estimates that only five to 10 percent of undocumented children who graduate high school will go on to pursue a college education. The astounding new initiative comes after Trump decided to end the Obama-era DACA program in 2017, which allowed immigrants to stay in the country, go to school or work, and join the military in exchange for paying a fee.

Head to the official website for We Are The Dream in order to find more information and resources for undocumented immigrants who want to pursue education in the United States.