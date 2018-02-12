Tinashe And Future Catch Feelings On New Song, “Faded Love

Tinashe and Future teamed-up for 2014’s “How Many Times,” and four years later the two have joined forces again on “Faded Love,” a song from Tinahse’s long-awaited album, Joyride.

Over brooding production by Stargate, the R&B singer describes the feelings she gets from her ideal lover.

“I can feel every breath on the edge of my neck, cigarettes and cologne/Just follow me, follow me, follow me, follow me home…Let’s just feel this feeling,” sings Tinashe.

As always, Future Hendrix provides melodic Auto-Tuned raps:

“If you love me, teach me, I wanna learn/Take you farther than Jerusalem when it’s my turn /We so spiritually connected/We goin’ in the right direction,” raps Future.

Tinashe spoke with Beats 1 about working with Future.

“Future’s on my first album and that was one of my favorite songs on the first album, but I felt like it was pretty underrated,” she said. “So I was like, ‘It would be perfect to have him back again.’ I thought this song was really an interesting song to put him on because it was a little more unexpected, a little bit more muted, and not necessarily like a trap music, or something that would be obvious. It’s a kind of new flavor.”

Watch the video above.