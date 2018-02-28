After teaming with Tinashe and Kendrick Lamar on “Faded Love” and “Kings Dead,” respectively, Future returns with a brand new solo track titled, “I.C.W.N.T” (I Can’t Wife No Thot).

With 808 Mafia’s thumping 808s ringing loud, Hendrix shows no respect for women– as most rappers do. Anyways, the rapper born Nayvadius Wilburn, as he often does, exposes his profound trust issues of the opposite sex. Someone has hurt Future, and never fails to subtly show his pain through his music.

“I done damn near wrecked/Off that hoe neck/I got a little bit of flex/I damn near was obsessed/All that is is a bourgeois freak/Saditty bitch from Laguna Beach/Pussy good and her throat deep/Suck so long and her throat deep,” raps Future.

Just months after the release of Super Slimy with Young Thug, Future is reportedly putting the finishing touches on the second installment of Beast Mode.

Future’s A&R hinted the release of Beast Mode 2 on Instagram. And as fans do, they dissected the post, causing a social media stir. Beast Mode was released in January 2015, and contained street hits “Just Like Bruddas,” “Real Sisters,” and “No Basic.”

Stream “I.C.W.N.T” below.