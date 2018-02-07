Chicago’s finest tag teams spitters G-Herbo and Lil Bibby have left fans starving for their joint album No Limitations since it was announced in November 2015. The project was been stalled for a litany of reasons, but fast-forward three long years later, and Herbo has finally updated fans on the current state of the project.

In a new interview with Montreality, G-Herbo promises that No Limitations will finally be released as a full-fledged album, rather than a mixtape.

“Me and Lil Bibby definitely going to do No Limitations man, that’s my brother, we grew up together. The music’s there, we got like 30-40 songs. We don’t wanna put a mixtape out cause our fans been waiting, so we gon drop an album – a real LP No limitations. That’s my big brother one of the first n*ggas I started hanging with.”

No Limitations was supposed to be released in early 2016 according to Chicago blogsite, Kollege Kidd. While it is possible that there could be more to the delay than meets the eye considering both G-Herbo and Lil Bibby’s vastly different label situations (Herb is independent while Bibby is signed to RCA Records), much of it has been due to the making and release of conflicting solo projects from both rappers between those three years. Going back as early as 2014, both G-Herbo and Lil Bibby has always insisted that they are focusing on their solo careers first before working on the album.

“At the end of the day, we solo artists. Separate artists, but we homies at the end of the day,” he explained in a 2014 interview with XXL Magazine. “I know a lot of fans when we rap together. We ain’t gonna stop doing shit like that. We still gonna drop a tape together after we drop our separate mixtapes.”

At this time, there is no reported date on when No Limitations will be released, but say tuned.

Check out the interview below.