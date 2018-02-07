Gerber Selects Baby With Down Syndrome As 2018 ‘Spokesbaby’

For the first time in the 91-year history of the Gerber baby brand, a baby with Down syndrome was selected as the company’s 2018 “spokesbaby.”

18-month-old Lucas Warner stole hearts in the 2018 Gerber Baby Photo Search, according to CNN. Gerber spokeswoman Kristin Wooten says “we choose the baby who exemplifies Gerber’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby, and Lucas is a perfect fit.”

Baby Lucas hails from Dalton, Ga., and was chosen from a pool of 140,000 other adorable faces. The new spokesbaby will appear on the company’s social media ads and channels throughout the year, and additionally, he and his family received a $50,000 grand prize.

In 1928, the “Gerber baby” symbol was created to help identify the brand, and it gained national recognition soon afterwards. The model for the original sketch was named Ann Taylor Cook, who served as a mystery novelist for much of her life.

“We hope this opportunity sheds light on the special needs community and educates people that with acceptance and support, individuals with special needs have the potential to change the world — just like our Lucas,” said Lucas’ mother.

Congrats to this cutie on his revolutionary new honor, and kudos to Gerber for breaking down barriers.