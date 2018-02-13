Here’s How You Can See A Free Screening Of ‘Get Out’ On President’s Day

It’s been nearly one year since Jordan Peele gave us a heart attack with his thriller, Get Out. And in celebration of the record-breaking and highly-acclaimed film’s anniversary, Peele is giving fans the opportunity to see the movie on the big screen one more time. And the best part about it is the screening will be free!

On President’s Day (Feb. 19), fans can go to any AMC theater and see the film for the millionth time. Peele announced the news in a video post on Twitter on Feb. 13. The 14-second video features the most memorable tea stirring scene.

The free screening is coming off the heels of a huge four nominations at the 90th Academy Awards on Mar. 4. The film is reportedly nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Actor for Daniel Kaluuya’s performance as Chris. Peele also became the third person to earn Best Picture, Director, and Screenplay nominations for a debut film in Academy Awards history.

Additionally, the movie has also earned nominations at the 75th Golden Globe Awards, 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards, 49th NAACP Image Awards, an more.

Check your local listing for where you can see the free screening of Get Out on President’s Day. Check out the cool announcement above.