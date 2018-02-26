The race to sell the most Girl Scout cookies is in progress, leading young entrepreneurs to bake up new ways to showcase their creativity to win over those faithful consumers.

Charity Joy, 6, and her dad Seymore Harrison Jr. posted a parody of Childish Gambino’s “Redbone” on Facebook, urging people to buy their cookies before they’re all out. The video went viral, gaining almost four million views. ABC reports Joy wanted to make the video with the intention of selling 1,300 boxes. Thanks to the video, she surpassed her initial goal.

“She did this, I just wanted to be supportive. It was a song that we both liked and she decided to put cookies in the song,” Harrison told ABC. “We are so surprised. We had no idea it would go that far.”

The duo even showed up to Atlanta’s V-103 radio station to sing their song on Frank and Wanda In The Morning.

If the sweetness of the cookies or Seymour and his daughter’s viral song weren’t enough to fill your hearts with joy, Mashable reports that the Girl Scouts plan to take over the coffee industry with java inspired by Thin Mints to Caramel deLites, exclusively sold by Dunkin Donuts.