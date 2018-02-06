Instead of handing her order sheets to her parents to take with them to work like many Girl Scouts often do, this San Diego entrepreneur-in-training packed her wagon with those addictive cookies and headed to the nearest dispensary.

She strolled over to marijuana dispensary Urbn Leaf, according to local news station Fox 11, and sold over 300 boxes in six hours. The dispensary posted a photo of the scout on Instagram, urging their followers to “get some Girl Scout Cookies to go with your GSC,” GSC being a strain of weed named after the coveted cookies, according to Mashable.

This isn’t the first time a Girl Scout has moved girl scout cookies at dispensaries. A 13-year-old San Francisco Girl Scout did the same thing, according to the Los Angeles Times. This prompted Girl Scouts Of America Colorado to issue a disapproving tweet. “If you’re wondering, we don’t allow our Girl Scouts to sell cookies in front of marijuana shops or liquor stores/bars,” the tweet read.

Although selling cookies outside dispensaries are controversial, the LA Times reports chief communications officer from Girl Scouts of the USA Kelly Parisi said each region of Girl Scouts has its own guidelines. What could get the scout in trouble is selling in a commercial area. In an email to Time, San Francisco council spokeswoman Mary Doyle said officials are trying to identify the girl and talk to her family because she was in a commercial area, which isn’t allowed.

Nonetheless, this girl knows her target audience and used it to her advantage. She’ll be waving bye to all her haters soon enough on her way to the camping trip awarded to the top sellers.