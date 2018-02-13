Gladys Knight caused the Internet to collectively clutch its pearls when she stepped out for Clive Davis’ annual Grammy party last month.

Now, as the saying goes “black don’t crack,” but it is understood that it may begin to sag at some point. Not for Ms. Knight! The 73-year-old stunned wearing a floor-length gown while showing off her mega-watt smile, smooth skin and minimal make up to enhance her natural beauty. Folks began to talk and assumed while no one was looking, she got on that midnight train not to Georgia, but to the nearest plastic surgeon.

It’s been about two weeks since Davis’ party and Knight took to social media to clear up the rumors. According to the four-time Grammy award winning entertainer, her refreshed look comes down to good old fashioned healthy eating and exercise.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BfBu6P0BpsV/?hl=en&taken-by=msgladysknight

“I feel like I won a medal with all the compliments. You guys keep me young,” Knight captioned. “Thankful for these God given genes and clean living. My activity of choices has been tennis. [I’m] working my way up to be as good as Serena Williams and Venus Williams.”

Knight went on to thank her glam team, which is made up of her husband who she alleges “has an eye for fashion” but says he may have “missed his calling as a stylist.” She also shouted out her hairstylist and make up artist who helped her achieve her glowing skin by using Mac cosmetics.

With grace, Ms. Knight let everyone know, ain’t no plastic surgery over here bih!