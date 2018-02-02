G.O.O.D. Music Welcomes Chicago’s Valee To The Family

After releasing several projects and singles, including an appearance on Chance The Rapper’s and Jeremih’s Christmas mixtape, Chicago’s Valee made a big impression on the right people. While these releases were well received, Valee made the most noise when he recently announced that he signed with G.O.O.D. Music.

Throughout Valee’s rising career, Kanye and Pusha T label have consistently supported the Chicago-native. However, in an interview with The Fader, Valee explains that his relationship with G.O.O.D. Music is deeper than just encouraging tweets.

“I’m doing some work with G.O.O.D., (Music),” Valee told the magazine. “I’m gonna give them my album.”

The news of this partnership adds an immense amount of excitement to Valee’s already highly anticipated debut album. Already, the upcoming rapper has intrigued fans with his unorthodox rhyme patterns and impressive beat choice, gaining the majority of his production from producer, ChaseTheMoney. With this precedent, the anticipation of an album featuring the instrumentals from not only Chase but G.O.O.D. Music’s impressive in-house producers has his listeners waiting impatiently.