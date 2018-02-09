If it’s a second chance that Hazel-E’s looking for, she just might find it on Oprah Winfrey’s network. The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star is one of the many names, scheduled to appear on the upcoming season of Iyanla: Fix My Life.

Hazel will reportedly address her controversial social media rants against dark-skinned women and homophobic comments, both of which were rumored to have gotten her booted from the Love & Hip Hop franchise.

Other reality stars appearing on Fix My Life include, Trina Braxton (Braxton Family Values star and younger sister of Toni Braxton), Brandi Maxiell of Basketball Wives, and her husband former NBA player Jason Maxiell, as well as music producer-turned-reality star, Mickey “Memphitz” Wright, who is the ex-husband of Toya Wright.

But the latest installment of Fix My Life isn’t just centered around faces from reality TV. The “explosive” season premiere will feature Kimayah Mobley, the 19-year-old New York woman who was kidnapped and raised by her abductor. Philando Castille’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, is also billed for an episode, where she will likely discuss the aftermath of witnessing a Minnesota police officer fatally shoot Castille.

Iyanla: Fix My Life returns Saturday, March 3. Watch the trailer below.