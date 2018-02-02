Premiere: Hi-Rez Recruits Pittsburgh Steeler Le’Veon Bell For “I Made A Dollar”

Last year, Hi-Rez spent a few days on iTunes’ Top 10 when he dropped off his debut album Missing Pieces before he was abruptly knocked off the list. Surprisingly, it wasn’t because of your favorite rapper. It was the work of Le’Veon Bell. Rather than going on a rant about getting kicked off the list, Hi-Rez decided to turn his negative into a positive.

“At first, I was like WTF!!! Who is this,” Hi-Rez told VIBE. “Joking of course, but I was still very content with 11th spot for the day. I looked into it and noticed it was Le’Veon Bell. Afterwards, I tweeted something along the lines of “if anyone is going to knock me off the charts I’m glad its the greatest running back in the NFL.” Then he followed me, we exchanged numbers and then we hung out.”

After connecting with Bell in Pittsburgh and in South Florida, Hi-Rez knew they had to get in the studio together. Today, VIBE is debuting their unique collaboration “I Made A Dollar” ahead of Super Bowl 52. Rez recruited Bell aka “Juice” along with rappers Tae Fresh & Dani Devinci to throw down on his new single produced by Charm.

Listen to Hi-Rez, Le’Veon Bell and their crew stack up their cash in “I Made A Dollar’ below.