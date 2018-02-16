Students and faculty of Highline College in Des Moines, Wash., entered lockdown mode on Friday afternoon (Feb. 16) after multiple reports of gunfire surfaced. According to the Washington Post, the college’s officials posted two separate alerts on Facebook to get its occupants to safety.

“This is not a drill,” one statement reads. “We have reports of gunfire on campus. Please lock down all offices and classrooms until further notice.” Renton Police Department swiftly dispatched several officers to the school to survey the premise, which is still ongoing. They reiterated that reports of a shooting have yet to be confirmed.

Renton PD and multiple agencies assisting at Highline Comm College for reports of “shots fired”, nothing confirmed yet. /sh pic.twitter.com/JdpDORCXTB — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) February 16, 2018

This news follows the shooting deaths of 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida (Feb. 14). The gunman, Nikolas Cruz, is currently in custody. NPR states Cruz was a former student and faced expulsion for undisclosed disciplinary actions.

After Donald Trump tweeted out his prayers and condolences, as other Republicans did, the New York Daily News highlighted how much each person benefits from the NRA and how that ultimately affects gun reform.

NEW YORK DAILY NEWS took on some of the Republican hypocrites about accepting support from the NRA. via Facebook https://t.co/7jmBEcfJwk pic.twitter.com/ASB9BwYLec — Steve Anthony (@SteveAnthony) February 15, 2018

Details are still forthcoming.