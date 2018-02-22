Twenty-three-year-old Portsmouth, Virginia hip-hop artist, Huey Supreme is back on the scene with his new song “Antidote.” After the release of his debut project Hues EP in 2016, he took a brief hiatus from releasing music in order to develop his artistry.

“Antidote” can best be described as a heavily synthed melody over a trap beat. The song gives us a peek into Huey Supreme’s versatility as an artist. His Kendrick Lamar-esque voice—similarly peppered with high and low inflections—provides the listener with a traditional hip-hop feel while his flow is something to tip one’s hat to. Supreme believes Antidote “is the strong jab that sets up the haymakers to come.”

In 2017, he released a music video for his song “Never Fall,” which examined the process of picking up the pieces after a relationship is over and making the decision to never love again. The vocalist manages to push through his pain and make the decision he feels is best for him—for now. “Once I became single, I said I’m never doing this again—it hurts too much. But when I thought about it, having a good woman is amazing and I’d do it all over again. So I wrote a song about it,” said Supreme during an interview with The Fader.

Although he may be young in the game, Supreme has wisdom well beyond his years which translates into his music. He is currently working on his sophomore project, which can be expected to drop sometime later this year. In the meantime, the rapper plans to release high quality material all year long. Check out “Antidote” below.