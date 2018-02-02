IDK & Denzel Curry Team Up For New Banger “No Wave”

The new era of hip-hop artists are taking the game by storm, but two budding MCs have a plan to make their own waves this year. IDK, formerly known as Jay IDK, recently connected with Miami’s own Denzel Curry to cook up a single that’s guaranteed to disturb the peace wherever they go. After previewing a brief preview of the record while they were in the studio last month, IDK has finally released “No Wave.”

The ULT spitter spews his rapid-fire verse alongside the DMV native, who shuts down his haters over the upbeat instrumental — produced by Razjah. According to XXL, IDK, which stands for Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge, is working on his next project, but this loosie will not be featured on it. In fact, he’s got five more records with Curry in the stash that he may or may not release this year.

Do IDK and Denzel Curry sound like a legit duo? Check out their highly anticipated collaboration below.