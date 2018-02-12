Hearts are broken everywhere. Idris Elba found real love and the incredibly attractive actor proposed onstage to supermodel girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre at a London screening of his movie Yardie.

Rio, the London-based theater Elba proposed in, announced the news on Twitter, posting a photo of the actor wearing a shirt marked “off.”

Elba told Essence he was never getting married again after divorcing Kim Norgaard, but clearly, he’s had a change of heart. The entire theater erupted in claps and cheers when the 45-year-old entertainer got down on one knee.

HE’S OFF THE MARKET! Idris Elba proposed to his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre 💍 pic.twitter.com/19pWvm23y6 — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) February 10, 2018

People reports the two met and fell in love while filming his 2017 thriller The Mountain Between Us. The Sun said the lovebirds have been dating since March 2017 but didn’t make it public until September 2017 when they hit the red carpet for the Molly’s Game premiere party at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“I can’t tell you enough how happy you make me and how lucky I feel to have found a love like this, you make my heart feel so full,” she wrote. “I love you. Forever will always feel to short.

Dhowre, 29, was crowned Miss Vancouver in 2014 and took to Instagram to declare her love.

This will be Elba’s third marriage. He has a 15-year-old daughter, Isan, with ex-wife Kim Norgaard and a five-year-old son with ex-girlfriend Naiyana Garth.