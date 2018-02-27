Instagram Celebrates ‘Black Girl Magic’ And Black Creatives In NYC

214 Lafayette Street in Manhattan became the setting for all sorts of black excellence, as Instagram hosted and curated a panel discussion and celebration of Black Girl Magic and black creatives on Friday, Feb. 23.

The event began with a panel discussion curated by IG’s Shavone Charles, where she discussed what it’s like to be a creative of color and empowering young creatives. The panelists were Daniel “Dapper Dan” Day, millennial photographer Quil Lemons, celebrity hairstylist Susy Oludele and author Glory Edim of “Well Read Black Girl.”

After the panel, partygoers were treated to several interactive photo and video experiences, which all brought the important and unique themes of “Black Girl Magic” and #BlackCreatives to life. These experiences includes a live hair-braiding tutorial by Oludele and her team. The music was supplied by Coco & Breezy, and bites were prepared by Harlem eatery, Red Rooster.

