Ivanka Trump tried to commemorate the start of Black History Month with a nice message recognizing some major, historical leaders. While her tweet may have been written with good intent, it just managed to piss off a lot of black people.

“During #BlackHistoryMonth, we celebrate heroes like Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who were sojourners for freedom – and we resolve to continue to bring greater equality, dignity, and opportunity to all Americans, regardless of race or background,” she wrote.

During #BlackHistoryMonth, we celebrate heroes like Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who were sojourners for freedom – and we resolve to continue to bring greater equality, dignity, and opportunity to all Americans, regardless of race or background. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 1, 2018

The First Daughter immediately faced backlash, with many accusing her of being hypocritical, especially since her father has run his campaign and presidency based off of hatred and racism. “Did Ivanka just make #BlackHistoryMonth about ALL Americans? What is wrong with her? Plus, did she use “sojourners” in the correct context,” one person tweeted.

“Lady, you and your family, particularly your father, @POTUS hardly have a proven track record of success with “freedom for All Americans”, let alone African-Americans. You tried it though. #LivingInAnAlternativeReality,” another person added.

Interestingly enough, Ivanka’s BHM comment comes shortly after her father, Donald Trump, falsely claimed that he single-handedly decreased the African-American unemployment rate during his State of the Union speech on Jan. 30.

Check out the Twitter reactions below.

Maybe tag your father, I don't think he knows… "[white supremacists] are very fine people" — Daniel Danger Marin (@dangermarin) February 1, 2018

Lady, you and your family, particularly your father, @POTUS hardly have a proven track record of success with “freedom for All Americans”, let alone African-Americans. You tried it though. #LivingInAnAlternativeReality — Aisha Heath (@aisha_oni) February 2, 2018

And she has NO idea what the word "sojourner" means, clearly. A sojourner is a person who resides temporarily in a place. I have two more words for @IvankaTrump to learn: hypocrisy and racism. — (((Amy Selwyn))) (@amyselwyn) February 2, 2018

Not to mention all of the other groups your father has targeted during his campaign and presidency, his entire immigration policy is based on race and background. Try again. — Tenisha Idowu (@tenishaidowu) February 2, 2018