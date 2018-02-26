Following worldwide No. 1 hit “Mi Gente,” J Balvin released the war-ready and genre-fusing “Machika” featuring Brazilian singer Anitta and newcomer Jeon. Today, Colombia’s native son kicks it old-school with “Ahora,” a brand new audiovisual, with all the nuts and bolts of a 2000s-era reggaeton jam that finds Balvin hit the dance floor with his dream girl. Garnering over three million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours, “Ahora” is sure to experience some heavy rotation.

A post shared by J Balvin (@jbalvin) on Feb 25, 2018 at 9:56pm PST