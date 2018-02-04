There are many who are still upset that Justin Timberlake has been allowed to perform during the Super Bowl Halftime show and Janet Jackson, who suffered a wardrobe malfunction in 2004 while dancing alongside Timberlake, has not been afforded the same luxury.

Rumors began to swirl that to make amends for what happened, The Man of The Woods artists would bring out Ms. Jackson during his performance. Janet got wind of the rumors and took to Twitter to end them.

So while many are gearing up for Sunday’s (Feb.4) match up between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles, Black Twitter is making sure the world knows they appreciate all Janet Jackson has contributed to music, and they’re doing so with the hashtag Janet Jackson Appreciation Day.

Started by former NFL player turned film director Mathew Cherry, users took to Twitter to tweet about their favorite Janet Jackson performance, song or video, and if you somehow forgot how dope Janet is, this hashtag is here to remind you.

“She won a Grammy Award (with her brother Michael Jackson) for Best Music Video for “Scream” in 1996.” #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay pic.twitter.com/rDxziVBIZH — TheRedQueen (@LaReinaLeida) February 4, 2018

On this @JanetJackson #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay, let’s set this thing off the right way: pic.twitter.com/2jcucJD9yk — Vanessa K. De Luca (@Vanessa_KDeLuca) February 4, 2018

And for Scandal fans, if you were paying attention then you notice a lot of Janet Jackson songs being used in Thursday night’s episode.

I love how @kerrywashington subtly did her own #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay by featuring only Janet Jackson songs on her epsd of #SCANDAL right before the SB pic.twitter.com/7w8ZJrkDve — Blue Gangsta♎ (@ferronze23) February 4, 2018

Janet Jackson has long been an outspoken supporter of LGBTQ folks, but my favorite factoid about her is that “Together Again” was written in memory of a friend who died of AIDS.#JanetJacksonAppreciationDay — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 4, 2018

That’s the Music video that was based off of Faster Pussycat Kill Kill #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay https://t.co/mGeycjxGY2 — PrometheusRisesAgain (@prometheus50K) February 4, 2018

