Janet Jackson Will Not Appear At The Super Bowl

Our glimmer of hope that Janet Jackson may grace the Super Bowl LII halftime show with her presence has burned out.

According to Reuters, during a press conference, halftime performer Justin Timberlake discussed his plans for the show with the utmost discretion. While fans believed that a special guest was inevitable for the performance, JT told reporters that there will not be a high-profile accompany.

“To be honest I had a ton of grand ideas about special guests. There’s a whole list. I think Vegas has a lot of odds on it. From NSYNC to (Jay-Z) to Chris Stapleton to Janet,” the Man Of The Woods singer said. “But this year… my band, the Tennessee Kids, I feel like they are my special guests and I am excited this year to rock the stage and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Many remember watching the highly-publicized wardrobe malfunction of Super Bowl XXXVIII, in which Timberlake pulled a piece of Janet Jackson’s bustier off, revealing her breast. Following the incident, Jackson was seemingly blacklisted from the industry, while Timberlake remained unscathed.

It would have been great to see Ms. Jackson rock the stage, however, we’re looking forward to her headlining performances at Panorama Fest and Essence Fest. Fingers crossed that Timberlake is pulling the wool over our eyes.