Jason DeRulo had some ‘splainin’ to do, after Internet sleuths found a comment he wrote under the Instagram photo of his former flame, Jordin Sparks.

Apparently, the “Swalla” singer was a bit in his feelings while looking at Sparks’ pregnancy announcement photo, as he reportedly wrote “I wish that was my boy. #allmysongsareaboutyou.” It was announced in November 2017 that the American Idol winner was expecting a child with her husband, model Dana Isaiah.

While the comment was deleted shortly after, the Internet’s quickest eyes were still able to screenshot the ‘omg’ moment. Although it seems like he was a bit desperate, DeRulo claims that he was hacked by jokesters from the reality show, Safeword.

“Relax ppl I was on the tv show #safeword smh,” he said. “The show hacked me pages.” The purpose of the show is to do on-air dares, all for the sake of a laugh. Ah, how fun. Young M.A., Kevin Hart, Ludacris, LaLa Anthony, Mack Wilds and Lil Rel are some of the famous faces who have participated in the television show.

Relax ppl I was on the tv show #safeword smh. The show hacked me pages — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) February 14, 2018

DeRulo and Sparks dated for three years before calling it quits in 2014. She released a mixtape shortly after called #ByeFelicia, which featured the song “How Bout Now,” believed to be aimed directly at DeRulo.