Kendrick Lamar and SZA debuted the African-inspired visual for “All the Stars” last week, and now, fans are getting yet another video from Black Panther: The Album to hold them over until the film arrives this weekend. On Thursday (Feb. 15), Jay Rock unveiled the official video for “King’s Dead” featuring Lamar, Future and James Blake, and in the video, the rappers suit up to take on the corporate world.

There’s a lot going on in the visual. First, Kendrick is seen relaxing in a palm tree, dressed in a fire-red puffer jacket eating corn on the cob. From there, Kung Fu Kenny trades in his puffer coat for a suit jacket and heads into an office where employees are frantically running about and celebrating the day’s wins.

Up next, Jay Rock is also standing in a palm tree where he delivers his verse over the bass-heavy beat. Grainy footage of the men’s antics are inserted in the visual as each rapper takes turns rapping from a skyscraper. The vibrant video goes dark and takes a turn for the worst when Kendrick attempts to collect money from a hidden figure and ends up getting into a scuffle with a man, whom he ends up shooting in an alley.

This story was first posted to Billboard.