JAY-Z Speaks On Trayvon Martin’s Memory During Annual “Peace Walk & Talk” In Miami
Trayvon Martin’s memory and impact continues to live on as felt during the sixth annual “Peace Walk & Talk” gathering in Miami, Florida (Feb. 10). According to Karen Civil, the event took place at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex where attendees not only received a word of optimism from Martin’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, but also from JAY-Z.
“Trayvon serves as a beacon of light to all the people out here so you guys would never have to go through the pain and the hurt these guys went through. His name will sit alongside some of the greats whom lost their life to push our culture forward,” JAY-Z said. “The Martin Luther Kings, the Ghandis, that’s the intention that we set, that his name serves as a beacon of light and hope and push us in a better direction.”
In 2013, JAY-Z established a relationship with the slain teen’s family when he attended the “Justice for Trayvon Martin” assembly in New York City. The rally was held a year after Martin was unjustifiably killed by George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida. Martin was 17 years old. Once the case was brought to court, the jury found Zimmerman not guilty of murder. Martin’s death later served as the catalyst for the Black Lives Matter movement that has been fighting for justice on behalf of black people in the U.S.
Last year, the 4:44 rapper also announced a docu-series on Martin’s life that’ll reportedly premiere on the Paramount Network. The six-part program is slated for release some time this year. “This is an important American story,” JAY-Z said in a press release. “We’re honored that Trayvon’s family has entrusted us to share the truth with the world.”
No Justice! No Peace! In honor of #TrayvonMartin and all those fallen from police brutality. It’s now time to talk. Come join us at the Betty T. Ferguson Rec. Center, 3000 NW 199th Street. #EricGarner #MichaelBrown #PhilandoCastile #LaquanMcdonald #TamirRice #FreddieGray #SandraBland #AltonSterling #WalterScott #99JAMZ #WEDR
Jay-Z flew down to support #TrayvonMartin’s family at the Trayvon Martin Peace Walk. We’ll be at the Betty T Ferguson Complex until 1PM. Come through South Florida! #EricGarner #MichaelBrown #PhilandoCastile #LaquanMcdonald #TamirRice #FreddieGray #SandraBland #AltonSterling #WalterScott #99JAMZ #WEDR
Shout out to Jay Z out here in Miami for the Trayvon Martin walk!!!! #music #radio #itunes #dj #podcast #hiphop #soundcloud #love #podcasts #entrepreneur #success #audioboom #business #vibinout #podcaster #motivation #rap #radioshow #art #blogger #miami #journalist #indie #newmedia #djfinesco #shortydoowop #onlineradio #vibinoutpodcast #instagood #jayz
Jay-Z in Miami Gardens today for 6th annual remembrance of Trayvon Martin’s death. (Photo via Brenda Martin Providence) pic.twitter.com/tgT09CdO2s
— Martin Vassolo (@martindvassolo) February 10, 2018