Like the rest of the nation, Jenifer Lewis sympathized with the victims and survivors of the shooting that took place at a high school in South Florida. While politicians and professional commentators debated gun legislation, Lewis took to social media to sing a melody dedicated to the victims.

“Our children shouldn’t have to run from bullets,” she sings passionately. “They shouldn’t even see a gun, they should be somewhere having fun.” The Black-ish actress ends with a reminder for Americans to do better.

Nikolas Cruz killed 17 students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Tuesday (Feb. 14) afternoon. The 19-year-old was charged with 17 counts of murder, representing each victim. While debate about mental health and gun reform continues, those of the Parkland community are mourning the loss of their friends, family and co-workers.

Students Jaime Guttenberg, Alyssa Alhadeff, Nicholas Dworet, Martin Duque, Luke Hoyer, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Meadow Pollack, Carmen Schentrup, Peter Wang were identified as victims with football coach Andrew “Aaron” Feis, geography teacher Scott Beigel and athletic director Chris Hixon. The students all shared a similar backstory; they were standout scholars with hopes of making the Olympics, ROTC or attending college next year.

