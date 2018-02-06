Jennifer Lopez has been hinting at a collaboration with rapper and fellow Bronx native Cardi B for months now. On Tuesday (Feb. 6) the former Fly Girl confirmed the two indeed have a song together.

“I feel like you already know that I collaborated with Cardi B,” reports People, via Latina.com. “The name of the song is ‘Dinero.’ I don’t know what the video is going to be yet but we’ll see what we come up with.”

Jennifer Lopez & Cardi B Collaboration Previewed at Calibash? Listen

It turns out we made a safe assumption when we relayed that J. Lo previewed her Cardi collabo “Dinero” at the annual Calibash concert in Los Angeles, where Cardi herself was also present as she was scheduled to perform alongside Ozuna for their joint single “La Modelo.”

Our leading tip came from a previous studio encounter between Lopez and DJ Khaled in late 2017, which was captured on Instagram and shared on YouTube. In the recording, you can hear the singer propose they add more ad-libs from the “Bodak Yellow” rapper.

Anticipate “Dinero” being released any day now, as Lopez told Latina.com that “it’s coming out soon.”

