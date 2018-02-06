Before he receives the Breaking Barriers Award at the Global Spin Awards in February, beatsmith Jermaine Dupri will glow in another distinction pretty soon. According to Billboard, the 45-year-old mogul will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame alongside a few dignitaries in music.

Other musicians that’ll be honored on June 14 include Alan Jackson, John Mellencamp, and Kool & the Gang. Billboard also notes that Dupri is the second artist to represent hip-hop in the esteemed canon – JAY-Z became the first last year.

In a statement issued to the Associated Press, Linda Moran (president/CEO) and the organization’s co-chairs, Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff said: “The 2018 roster of Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees is a prodigious representation of creators of cross-genre hits, certain to resonate with everyone. Each year, the slate of songwriters we induct is more diverse and illustrative of the history and contributions that we strive to acknowledge and honor.”

Dupri is responsible for helping shape the sound of hip-hop/R&B from the 90s to the mid-2000s. He’s put pen to paper to craft top-charting singles for Mariah Carey, Xscape, Janet Jackson, Usher, Jagged Edge and more.

Alongside JAY-Z, 2017’s class included Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Terry Lewis, Berry Gordy, Max Martin, James Pankow, Robert Lamm, and James “Jimmy Jam” Harris III.