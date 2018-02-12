Jhene Aiko Sets The Record Straight On How Relationship With Big Sean Began

Christian Dior : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018
CREDIT: Getty Images

Comments from Jhene Aiko during a recent interview regarding the beginnings of her relationship with Big Sean had the Twittersphere in a hotly contested debate Monday (Feb. 12).  Internet chatter prompted the singer to respond on the social media site.

The Trip musician visited BBC Radio’s 1Xtra Breakfast Show with Dotty, where she discussed living life, being a mother (she has a nine-year-old daughter), and of course, her relationship with the Detroit MC. She revealed that she went on a platonic date with her current flame while she was still connected to someone else.

“The year that my brother passed, I had just met [Sean],” she explained. And we worked on ‘Beware’ and ‘I’m Gonna Be.’ He wanted to take me out on a date. I had a boyfriend, but I still went…scandalous! Just as a friend!”

“I mean, I had never been courtside to a game,” she laughed. “And he’s cool. So, I told my boyfriend I’m gonna go to this game…me and my boyfriend were splitting up, it was, like, bad between us…I wasn’t gonna do anything with Sean or be disrespectful.”

Several members of the social media world wrote about Aiko “dating” the I Decided rapper while still in a relationship. Aiko wrote that her comments were taken out of context by gossip blogs. She tweeted that her relationship with her then-beau was nearly over, due to her discovery that the unnamed man was secretly married to the mother of his child.

“I found out and we began to seperate…” she wrote. “…he moved out of my [apartment], we stopped speaking… and then i went to basketball game w/ a friend.” Although they were technically not together at the time, Aiko wanted to be “considerate” of the man she called her boyfriend. She added that she and Sean remained platonic for several more years and were romantically linked to many other people before taking their relationship to the next level.

“It’s been my pleasure sharing with u guys!!” she continued. “but let’s try in 2018 to gossip less and talk and listen to eachother more!! it would do a world of wonders for the entire human race.”

Check out her comments around the 5:46 mark.

Tags: Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, relationship, Twitter