Comments from Jhene Aiko during a recent interview regarding the beginnings of her relationship with Big Sean had the Twittersphere in a hotly contested debate Monday (Feb. 12). Internet chatter prompted the singer to respond on the social media site.

The Trip musician visited BBC Radio’s 1Xtra Breakfast Show with Dotty, where she discussed living life, being a mother (she has a nine-year-old daughter), and of course, her relationship with the Detroit MC. She revealed that she went on a platonic date with her current flame while she was still connected to someone else.

“The year that my brother passed, I had just met [Sean],” she explained. “And we worked on ‘Beware’ and ‘I’m Gonna Be.’ He wanted to take me out on a date. I had a boyfriend, but I still went…scandalous! Just as a friend!”

“I mean, I had never been courtside to a game,” she laughed. “And he’s cool. So, I told my boyfriend I’m gonna go to this game…me and my boyfriend were splitting up, it was, like, bad between us…I wasn’t gonna do anything with Sean or be disrespectful.”

Several members of the social media world wrote about Aiko “dating” the I Decided rapper while still in a relationship. Aiko wrote that her comments were taken out of context by gossip blogs. She tweeted that her relationship with her then-beau was nearly over, due to her discovery that the unnamed man was secretly married to the mother of his child.

“I found out and we began to seperate…” she wrote. “…he moved out of my [apartment], we stopped speaking… and then i went to basketball game w/ a friend.” Although they were technically not together at the time, Aiko wanted to be “considerate” of the man she called her boyfriend. She added that she and Sean remained platonic for several more years and were romantically linked to many other people before taking their relationship to the next level.

“It’s been my pleasure sharing with u guys!!” she continued. “but let’s try in 2018 to gossip less and talk and listen to eachother more!! it would do a world of wonders for the entire human race.”

Check out her comments around the 5:46 mark.

maybe because i was home schooled (s/o to City of Angels) i never understood the concept of “gossip”… definitely seems like a highschool activity… — Penny (@JheneAiko) February 12, 2018

i saw a negative spirited tweet about myself, with lots of retweets and likes… based on one QUOTE from a FULL interview that was about ONE MOMENT in my life in which i did nothing but go to a basketball game lol… this quote has turned into gossip because of speculation… — Penny (@JheneAiko) February 12, 2018

in 2012 i was in a relationship w/someone who was secretley still married to his baby’s mother the while hear and a half we were together… this person was not Dot — Penny (@JheneAiko) February 12, 2018

i found out and we began to seperate… he moved out of my apt, we stopped speaking… and then i went to basketball game w/ a friend. even tho we werent speaking, i called my then boyfriend and let him know i was going because im considerate ‍♀️ lol — Penny (@JheneAiko) February 12, 2018

it was a cool game! lots of laughs, we drank beer… and this last part may upset many of u… but after the game… i went home… there was no sucking,fucking,kissing, hand holding or sexting that followed — Penny (@JheneAiko) February 12, 2018

i went on to lose my brother 2 months after that basketball game. i remained single for awhile and decided to focus on my Nami and recording my ep “sail out” & album “souled out” … and sorry to dissappoint yet again, but me and sean remained platonic friends through out — Penny (@JheneAiko) February 12, 2018

the rest of the story can be heard on “Trip” the album lol — Penny (@JheneAiko) February 12, 2018