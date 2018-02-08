J.I.D. Releases Animated Video For “EdEddnEddy”

Not long after the release of J.I.D’s Dreamville debut, The Never Story was released in 2017, the Atlanta rapper hit the road with J.Cole, and even re-released his 2013 mixtape, Para Tu.

As 2018 kicks in, J.I.D. decides to release the visuals for “EdEddnEddy,” which borrows its name from the Cartoon Network sitcom of the same name.

“This is more than a video, @FredLozano has created a world, and this video has so many subliminal factors, so I challenge you guys,” J.I.D tweeted. “The #EdeddandEddy scavenger hunt, screenshot the subliminals through out the video, this should really go viral🕊it’s so 🔥🔥.”

Ok guys, this Ededdneddy video is ready, but let’s talk about this first🖤🕊 — (J.I.D) (@JIDsv) January 14, 2018

If you pay close attention, fans will notice animated versions of J. Cole, 6lack, EarthGang and others, something J.I.D himself confirmed on Twitter.

