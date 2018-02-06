Jim Jones Puts L.A. Fitness On Blast For Racial Profiling

Rapper Jim Jones says that he was racial profiled and lied to at his gym, L.A. Fitness in Los Angeles.

The Diplomats collective member posted a video on his Instagram page Monday (Feb. 5) discussing how he was told by an employee at the S. Flower Street location that he wasn’t allowed to plug his charger into their computer. In the video, he is standing at the desk explaining what happened, while two employees are trying to stay out of the camera’s way.

“I been a member for 4years and have never been treated like this…[it is] usually a very good experience well today was [the] worst,” he wrote. “I feel I have been profiled and lied on smh all cause I asked to plug my charger up to th side of one of [their] computers.”

Elsewhere in his caption, Jones says that when he went to talk to the manager, the manager told him that the employee said Jones flipped her the bird as he was leaving the establishment.

“I was waving at both of them and [the managers] all saw me waving then proceeds to ask me if I gave her [the] middle finger when he just [watched] me wave [goodbye] to th both of them,” he continued. “…then they threatened to kick me out and get me terminated I asked on [what] grounds they had no answer but [then] she said I gave her [the] middle finger which he saw I didn’t.”

“Moral of story is I did not make u work at la fitness…so th least U could do is be helpful and courteous to all ur customers no matter color race wht clothes [they’re] wearing [whether] u like rap or country music,” he wrote. “…it’s th gym we just lifting weights it’s no science class and it’s not Fort Knox it’s th gym a place people go to get intune wit there mind body n soul wit no interruptions.”

Watch his video below.