After inking a deal as PONY brand’s first-ever creative director, Joey Bada$$ continues to prove himself as a jack of all trades as it appears he will be hitting the road this spring for his “The Amerikkkana Tour.” Fitting to the politically charged nature of his All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ album, Joey’s 26-city tour will begin on April 27, in the historic city of Boston, MA and will wrap up in Detroit towards the end of May.

The announcement of these shows follows Joey taking to Twitter where he expressed his displeasure with the direction of the genre. “Rap is in a very trash state right now,” he wrote. “With very few exceptions that don’t even get the love and attention they deserve.”

Yet, it seems like he is trying to rectify this, choosing two of Compton’s newest sensations Buddy and Boogie, to accompany him on this tour. And with Buddy’s successful Magnolia EP, and Boogie’s recent deal with Eminem’s Shady Records, both of these promising artists look to add an interesting element to these shows.

Tickets for “The Amerikkkana Tour” are set to go on sale this Friday (Feb. 16) at noon with presales beginning today (Feb. 15).