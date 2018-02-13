Since breaking into the rap scene back in 2012, Joey Bada$$ and his Pro Era crew have evolved from crafting their beloved odes to boom-bap to making global hits. The Brooklyn rapper has paved the way for his childhood friends to make the most unique music they’ve ever created, but they can never truly stray away from their original sound.

Before the end of 2017, Joey delivered an oldie but goodie single from his private stash, “Gazzliona” with Kirk Knight, which was recorded back in 2013. After dropping off “King To A God” with Dessy Hinds and paying homage to Prince with his rugged version of “When Doves Cry,” the AmeriKKKan Bada$$ goes back to his old bullsh*t with his boy Chuck Strangers on their most recent collaboration.

“80 Blocks” takes us back to Joey’s 1999 days before he was blinded by the eclipse or became a TIDAL podcaster. The street banger, which was produced by NasteeLuvzYou, reminds the loyal fans of a more simpler time when Pro Era was on the rise, and Capital Steez was alive and well.

Listen to Joey Bada$$ and Chuck Strangers trade verses for “80 Blocks” below.