It’s never too late to complete your education. The old adage couldn’t serve more accurately for NBA Washington Wizards superstar John Wall. The 27-year-old recently told The Washington Post that he’s planning to return to college this summer to complete his business degree.

His main motive to return to the University of Kentucky stems from a promise he made to his father before he died when Wall was eight years old. “I’m going back to school this summer to get my business degree,” Wall said. “That’s what I’m focusing on. I promised my dad that.”

Initially, Wall attended the university from 2009-2010 and was swiftly recruited by the Wizards as No. 1 in the 2010 NBA Draft. Recently, Wall penned an open letter to his father on The Undefeated. In the poignant note, he revealed having to see his father in jail when he was a little boy before he passed away from liver cancer.

My guy RT @cmillsnbcs: This article shows all of Johns fans and haters what his journey is and was all about. It’s more than basketball folks. https://t.co/7ytHjNNKhr — John Wall (@JohnWall) January 24, 2018

“You were an inmate for most of my life,” he wrote. “But that didn’t matter because you were my father, and to me as a young boy, prison was just a place where you happened to live.”

“I know you’re proud of the man I’ve become,” he continued. “I’m the first in our family to attend college, and although I have not yet completed my degree, it is a goal that I hope to accomplish. My sister followed behind to become the first in our family to graduate from college and went on to get her master’s.”

Wall, who has a lifetime scholarship to the University, doesn’t know what he wants to do with his degree yet, but he’s still keen on being successful after his basketball career comes to an end.

“When our career is over, when we retire and the basketball stops bouncing, we still have to find something else to do,” he said,